Israel eliminates local Islamic Jihad chief in IDF raid

The Israel Defense Forces reported that four of its soldiers were also injured during the anti-terrorist operation.

Miembros del grupo militante Yihad Islámica Palestina participan en un desfile militar
Reference image ( Mohammed Abed / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
April 19, 2024
The Israeli Army carried out a raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp, near the West Bank town of Tulkarem, resulting in the deaths of four Palestinians, including a local leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad identified as Muhammad Jaber, also known as “Abu Shuja’a.” The operation left four Israeli soldiers injured.

According to Palestinian media, Jaber, commander of the “Tulkarem Battalion,” died during the raid carried out by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) during the early hours of Friday. It is important to note that last December, his brother Mahmud lost his life in a similar operation in the same refugee camp. The death of the jihadist leader represents a new significant blow to the infrastructure and capabilities of the terrorist organization.

The Israeli Army explained that during the operation, it was possible to neutralize “several terrorists” and arrest other wanted people. However, the identities of the individuals were not revealed. The IDF also announced that explosives and ammunition were found in several buildings during the raid.

The clash also left four Israeli soldiers injured. Two soldiers from the Haruv patrol suffered minor injuries, while a soldier from the Lotr unit and an officer from the Maron brigade were moderately wounded. All were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, according to military authorities, who assured that the families of the injured soldiers had been notified.

