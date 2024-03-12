Israel destroys several Hezbollah rocket launchers after launching more than 100 missiles in the Golan Heights

The FDI carried out several operations in Gaza in which they discovered caches of weapons and eliminated several terrorists prepared to plant explosives.

Israeli Air Force aircraft destroyed several Hezbollah missile launchers on the border with Lebanon in response to the launch of more than 100 projectiles against two Israeli military bases claimed by the terrorist group.

Over 100 rockets were fired toward northern Israel this morning. In response, IAF fighter jets destroyed 3 of the launchers used to fire 70 of these rockets. pic.twitter.com/VV1DDeH0mE — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 12, 2024

Retaliation for the death of a citizen in Baalbeck after an attack by Israel

In a statement collected by AFP, Hezbollah justified the launch of “more than a hundred katiusha rockets” against two Israeli military installations in the golan plateau “in response to Israel's attacks against our people and our cities, the most recent near the city of Baalbeck, where a citizen was killed.”

Israeli aircraft bombed the area from which the attacks were recorded, destroying three of the launchers with which most of the shots had been fired.

IDF operations in Gaza

In addition, troops deployed in Gaza carried out two operations. The first, in Hamad, where they located a terrorist complex with AK-47 rifles, vests, and explosive devices. During the operation, soldiers eliminated “4 terrorist operatives who were attempting to plant explosives.”

As operations continue in Gaza, IDF troops have: 📍Hamad:

Located a terrorist compound containing weapons, including AK-47 rifles, vests, explosive devices and eliminated 4 terrorist operatives attempting to plant explosives. 📍Northern & Central Gaza:

Located and dismantled… pic.twitter.com/Yi3jT3brlH — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 12, 2024

In central and northern Gaza, “rocket launchers used to fire at Israeli territory were located and dismantled, the area was cleared of weapons and terrorists who fired rockets at troops were eliminated.”

In addition, the Israeli army reported that it carried out an attack against a facility where Marwan Issa, number 3 of Hamas and one of the organizers of the October 7 massacre, was supposedly located. However, the IDF said it has not yet been able to verify whether Issa was hit.