Iranian offensive in Israel: Around 50 rockets are launched from Lebanon to test Israeli air defenses

In recent days, security sources warned of an attack by Iran's allies against Israel after the bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Israel's anti-missile defenses were activated this Friday after several dozen rockets were launched against its territory from Lebanon. According to preliminary reports, there were between 40 and 50 rockets that were intercepted mostly by the Patriot and Iron Dome anti-missile systems. This wave of missiles could be the beginning of the retaliation promised by Iran over the previous days.

This Friday's attack was claimed by the militias of the Shiite group Hezbollah. They especially affected the northern part of Israel and the Etzba HaGalil, a border area west of the Golan Heights. According to The Times of Israel's defense correspondent, these were Soviet rockets launched from Katyusha-type weapon systems.

#ÚLTIMAHORA | Varias fuentes reportan que cientos de misiles están siendo lanzados desde la frontera con el Líbano hacia Israel por parte del grupo terrorista Hezbollah pic.twitter.com/Xtk97c6zEl — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) April 12, 2024

No casualties were reported after the attack, but it could be a prelude to a more major attack in the coming hours. The strategy of Israel's enemies could be to try to collapse the Israeli missile defense system and deplete the Iron Dome ammunition reserve before an attack with more devastating ammunition.

Approx. 40 launches were identified crossing from Lebanese territory, some of which were intercepted. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted 2 Hezbollah explosive UAVs that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/3iAVnEupcO — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 12, 2024

Minutes after the attack, Israel Defense Forces leadership held a meeting with the head of U.S. Central Command, General Michael Erik Kurilla. After this meeting, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari offered a statement to the media and assured that coordination with the United States in the face of the threat has been effective.

"We have been at war for the past six months, and we have dealt with all the existing threats. Our defense is ready, and knows how to handle each threat individually. We are also ready for attack, with a variety of capabilities, to protect the citizens of Israel," Hagari said in his appearance in front of the media.

The United States sends reinforcements

After the attack, U.S. sources assured AFP that they are repositioning resources to assist Israel in its defense. An anonymous official assured the agency that "we are moving additional assets to the region to bolster regional deterrence efforts and increase force protection for U.S. forces."