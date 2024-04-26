Iran and Hamas praise antisemitic marches at US universities from afar: "It was only a matter of time"

Ali Khamenei and a senior leader of the terrorist group celebrated the student protests on their social networks.

Universities across the United States have witnessed a series of antisemitic student protests. The spark began with Columbia University, which even had the participation of the daughter of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (MN-D), and then spread to the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Southern California (USC). From a distance, the leaders of Iran and Hamas are celebrating everything they see.

The protests are even impacting university leaders. For example, USC announced that it was canceling the main graduation ceremony due to the tension on campus.

In the distance, precisely from the Middle East, Ali Khamenei, supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, celebrated the antisemitic demonstrations in the United States.

Western governments say the Resistance Front is terrorism. This comes at a time when people flew Hezbollah’s flag in a street in the US. The people of the world are supporting the Resistance Front because they are resisting & because they are against oppression. pic.twitter.com/8nvRDlh8nw — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) April 24, 2024

“Western governments say the Resistance Front is terrorism. This comes at a time when people flew Hezbollah’s flag in a street in the U.S. The people of the world are supporting the Resistance Front because they are resisting & because they are against oppression,” he wrote on his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

He was joined by Izzat Al-Risheq, a senior leader of the Hamas terrorist group, who expressed himself through the same social network.

“It was only a matter of time: Hamas has released a statement in support of the anti-Israel encampments on U.S. college campuses and against efforts to restore order, joining the PFLP—another designated terrorist group responsible for the deaths of Americans—which did so earlier,” he noted.

It was only a matter of time: Hamas has released a statement in support of the anti-Israel encampments on U.S. college campuses and against efforts to restore order, joining the PFLP—another designated terrorist group responsible for the deaths of Americans—which did so earlier. pic.twitter.com/kRqXXmcqTh — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) April 24, 2024

“Charlottesville was nothing compared to this”

Donald Trump on Thursday condemned the wave of antisemitic demonstrations on university campuses, ensuring that the level of “hate” is much higher than that seen in Charlottesville in 2017, which left one dead and 19 injured.

“We have protests everywhere. Charlottesville was insignificant, and it was nothing compared to this. The hatred was not the same type as what is here, it is a tremendous hatred,” he declared to the press as he left the Manhattan courtroom, where he is being tried for falsification of business records.