Technology

Instagram and Facebook suffer system outage, affecting thousands of users

Two of Meta's main platforms, in addition to Threads and Messenger, reported failures, preventing feeds from updating.

Facebook
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024

Two of Meta Platforms' main social networks, Instagram and Facebook, suffered a crash this Tuesday, affecting thousands of users around the world.

Other platforms owned and operated by the technology giant that were affected were Threads and Messenger. Andy Stone, communications manager at Meta Platforms, reported the failure.

In the case of Facebook, when users attempted to access their feed, a message appeared saying, "Your session has expired," then it would disconnect. While on Instagram, users were unable to refresh their feed to see new stories or posts from their followers.

