Technology

Apple accused of antisemitism for suggesting Palestinian flag when iPhone users type 'Jerusalem'

The tech giant assured that it is a software bug, which it claims it is seeking a solution for after complaints went viral on social media.

Captura de pantalla de X probando la denuncia de Rachel Riley sobre el sesgo antiisraelí un iPhone.
(Screenshot X @RachelRileyRR )
VOZMEDIA STAFF
April 12, 2024
1 minute read

Tech giant Apple vowed Thursday to stop the Palestinian flag emoji from being suggested to some iPhone users when they type the word "Jerusalem" in their messages.

The Silicon Valley-based group attributed the message to a software bug, prompting accusations of antisemitism against the company for showing an anti-Israel bias amid the war in Gaza in the wake of Hamas' terrorist massacre in Israel.

Apple told AFP that the suggestion of that predictive emoji on the iPhone keyboard was not intentional and will be fixed in the next update of its mobile operating system.

The controversy spread on social media after British television star Rachel Riley pointed out the alleged bug; "When I type the capital of Israel, Jerusalem, I'm offered the Palestinian flag emoji," wrote Riley in a post on X, asking Apple to explain the reason for that suggestion.

She remarked that she was not presented with suggestions of other flag emojis when she wrote the names of other capital cities on her iPhone.

The controversy crossed borders and Eylon Levy, until recently spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, lashed out against the technology giant and demanded an urgent investigation: "A glitch like this on Apple that erases the capital city of Israel and wants to hand that over to the Palestinians is unfortunately part of this global wave of hostility that we are seeing towards Israel," he said in statements to The Sun.

Topics:

Recommendation

Google.

Google considers charging users for artificial intelligence feature on its search engine

Elon Musk, X. Imagen de archivo.

Elon Musk gives away X checkmark to "influential community members"

Tienda Amazon Fresh de Amazon en Ealing, al oeste de Londres

Amazon discontinues 'Just Walk Out' technology from its grocery stores to replace it with another AI shopping method

El gobernador Bill Lee justo después de firmar el 21 de marzo de 2024 la Ley ELVIS que protege a los músicos contra las amenazas de la inteligencia artificial

ELVIS Law: Tennessee, first state to protect artists against threats from artificial intelligence

Microsoft

Microsoft will sell Teams and Office separately worldwide after antitrust scrutiny

Imagen de una mano sosteniendo un teléfono con el logo de Neuralink sobre otra imagen de un cerebro humano generado artificialmente.

Neuralink shows the progress of its first patient with a brain implant

Gemini, la IA de Google, no es woke por error: exempleados denuncian que el diseño fue adrede

Gemini, Google's AI, is not woke by mistake: Former employees claim the design was on purpose

Elon Musk, propietario de X Corp.

Elon Musk open sources Grok, xAI's chatbot

Google Gemini

Alphabet and Apple shares rise after news breaks of possible deal to license Gemini AI on iPhone