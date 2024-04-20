Technology

Tesla recalls nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks due to pedal problems

The electric car company detected that the accelerator pedal pad could dislodge and increase the risk of accidents.

ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
April 20, 2024
Tesla's problems with its 2024 Cybertrucks continue. After taking more than two years to bring them to market, Musk's company was forced to recall 3,878 of these cars after discovering that they had problems with the accelerator pedal.

Specifically, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) warned  that the accelerator pedal pad could dislodge and become trapped by the interior trim. This would cause the vehicle to accelerate and, therefore, exponentially increase the risk of accidents.

As revealed by the federal institution, the affected models were manufactured between November 13 of last year and April 4, 2024. In addition, the NHTSA claimed that Tesla was not aware of any accidents caused by this problem.

Elon Musk's company announced that it will replace or repair the accelerator pedal for free. To do this, it will notify Cybertruck owners by mail in June. People will also be able to contact customer service (1-877-798-3752) to have the defective pedal replaced.

Elon Musk postpones his trip to India due to his obligations at Tesla

ABC News reported that Musk predicted that Cybertrucks would cause problems for the electric car company. He did so during a conference call in which he reported on the company's results for the third quarter of last year. There he acknowledged that mass producing the vehicle was a problem, going so far as to say that "we dug our own grave with Cybertruck."

The problems in the electric vehicle company are never-ending. Musk was forced to postpone his visit to India which he had planned for next week. He was going to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as with leaders of Indian space technology startups.

However, at the moment it is not possible. He posted on X that Tesla's "heavy obligations" had forced him to "delay” his trip to India. He reported that he will try to travel to the country "later this year" and resume his commitments to build a new Tesla factory.

