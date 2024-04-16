Technology

New X users will have to pay to post

Elon Musk proposed this measure to prevent bots from accessing the platform. After three months, accounts will be able to post for free.

Elon Musk
April 16, 2024
(AFP / VOZ MEDIA) New X users will have to pay "a small fee" to make posts on the platform for three months, the owner of the social network, Elon Musk, said in a recent post.

"Current AI (and troll farms) can pass ‘are you a bot’ with ease," he explained.

The measure will only affect new user. “They will be able to do write actions for free after 3 months.” he said in another message collected by AFP.

Elon Musk, who acquired X in 2022, when it was still called Twitter, did not specify how much these fees will amount to, the date they will take effect or the countries affected by the measure.

X already launched a similar measure in New Zealand and the Philippines in October. There, new users have to pay respectively $0.75 and $0.85 for basic services such as making posts.

Those who refuse to pay only have access to the "reading" function of the platform.

This measure already sought to reduce spam (unsolicited messages) and "manipulation of the platform and the activity of 'bots,'" the platform indicated.

After Musk's purchase of the social network, X launched subscription plans in 2023 to obtain verification badges and hide advertising.

