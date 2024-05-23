World

ICJ rejects Mexico's request for provisional measures against Ecuador

The decision by the International Court of Justice comes after Mexico instituted proceedings against Ecuador after the invasion of its embassy in Quito.

WILLIAMS PERDOMO
May 23, 2024
The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest judicial body of the United Nations, rejected Thursday the request presented by Mexico to take urgent provisional measures against Ecuador for the invasion of its embassy in Quito in April.

The ruling, which was published on social media, explained that the court unanimously considered that "the circumstances, as they are now presented to the Court, are not such as to require the exercise of its power under article 41 of the Statute to indicate provisional measures."

The Mexican government, led by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced in April the immediate suspension of diplomatic relations with Ecuador. AMLO announced the measure through social media, and Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Alicia Bárcena later detailed and enforced the president's order.

The decision by the Mexican government came after the assault by Ecuadorian authorities on the Mexican embassy in Quito, the capital of Ecuador. Officers of the Ecuadorian National Police, supported by the military, entered the premises of the Mexican embassy without permission to arrest former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, accused of embezzlement.

"This is a flagrant violation of international law and the sovereignty of Mexico," stressed López Obrador in his message on social media. "For this reason, I have instructed our secretary to issue a statement regarding this authoritarian act, proceed legally and immediately declare the suspension of diplomatic relations with the government of Ecuador," he continued.

