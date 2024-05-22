'I will shoot you all': Chilling video released of five Israeli women being kidnapped during Oct. 7 massacre

The footage shows the terrorists shouting at the young women, visibly terrified and bloodied, and then forcibly taking them to Gaza.

The families of five Israeli hostages authorized the publication of a video in which the young women appear being kidnapped by Hamas at a military base in Nahal Oz, southern Israel, during the Oct. 7 massacre. In the chilling images, published by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the terrorists appear handcuffing the women, visibly bloody and terrified, and shouting: “Bitches, we will step on you.”

The young women attacked, and who are still kidnapped in Gaza, are Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniela Gilboa and Naama Levy.

In an attempt to reason with the Islamists, the women try to talk with them. Naama Levy says: “I have friends in Palestine,” while Liri Albag asks if any of the attackers speak English. “Silence!” one terrorist exclaims.

#VIDEO | Este vídeo muestra los instantes posteriores al secuestro de 5 mujeres jóvenes israelíes por parte de terroristas de Hamás el pasado 7 de octubre. Las familias de las rehenes han aprobado la difusión de las imágenes para concienciar sobre los horrores a los que se… pic.twitter.com/LivO1sPOK8 — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) May 22, 2024

Then, a terrorist orders them to sit down and shouts: "Our brothers died because of you, I will shoot you all!"

In another part of the video, the terrorists appear praying while the young Israeli women lie handcuffed on the ground. Then, one of the attackers says: “These are the girls who can get pregnant. These are the Zionists.”

At another time, one of the attackers is heard telling one of the young women: “You are beautiful.”

Later in the video, the terrorists appear forcibly taking the women to a Jeep while bursts of gunfire can be heard in the background.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum issued a statement explaining that the video, which is 3 minutes and 10 seconds long, has been edited and censored to exclude extremely sensitive content, such as scenes in which numerous victims appear at the Nahal Oz base, bodies of people murdered in the bunker where the young women were kidnapped, and some scenes of extreme violence.

The organization added that the video shows the violent, humiliating and degrading treatment that the women suffered on the day of their kidnapping, and reflects the immense fear visible in their eyes.

Despite accumulating evidence, UN says Hamas does not perpetrate sexual violence

Evidence of the rape and sexual assault suffered by victims of atrocities is well documented, including by Hamas terrorists themselves on body cameras and mobile phones. In fact, the evidence was included by Pramila Patten, special representative for the U.N. secretary general on sexual violence in conflict, in a report presented earlier this year.

However, António Guterres, secretary general of the U.N., maintained in a report presented last April that there is no evidence that acts of sexual violence were committed by Palestinian terrorist organizations. According to the leader, this is because Patten's report is not "investigative in nature" and was carried out in a "limited" time frame.

On that occasion, Israel harshly criticized Guterres, whom it accused of standing “shoulder to shoulder with rapists and murderers.”

"I am convinced that if the crimes of the Nazi regime had come up for discussion during his tenure, he would have refused to condemn them as well, if his political interests demanded that," said Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz. “Guterres has turned the U.N. into an extremely antisemitic and anti-Israel institution, and his time in office will be remembered as the darkest in the organization’s history,” he added.