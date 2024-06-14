Hezbollah launches its largest attack on Israel since October 7 within the last 72 hours

The terrorist group Hezbollah launched its largest attack against Israel since October 7 between Wednesday and Friday. This combined operation with missiles and drones occurred as a result of an Israeli attack that killed Commander Abu Taleb. This Hezbollah commander is the highest-ranking member of the Shiite group that Israel has eliminated since the start of the war.

Hezbollah's response was immediate and on Wednesday nearly 250 missiles were dropped on the northern region of Israel, launched from southern Lebanon. These attacks meant a new increase in tension in the northern region of Israel, evacuated more than seven months ago due to repeated attacks. Nearly 70,000 civilians are displaced from their homes.

מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו תשתיות טרור של ארגון הטרור במ רחב דיר סירין שבדרום לבנון. בהמשך להתרעות שהופעלו על חדירת כלי טיס עוין בשעה 16:36 ו-16:53 במרחב רמת הגום .com/ OHlwglbp2s — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 13, 2024

Israel responded throughout Wednesday and Thursday with new airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported the destruction of several attack positions of the Shiite armed group.

Lebanese Islamists continued to return Israeli fire. To the 250 projectiles launched on Wednesday, another 40 were added throughout Thursday. These were also accompanied by unmanned aerial devices, kamikaze-type drones. According to the IDF, in the last 72 hours its anti-aircraft defenses have shot down 11 of the 16 kamikaze drones launched from Lebanon. These attacks on Saturday left at least four people injured in the north of the country. Two due to the explosion of a kamikaze drone and two IDF soldiers injured by an anti-tank rocket.

במהלך 72 השעות האחרונות, ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה שיגר 16 ׻ לעבר שטח ישראל.

מתוכם, מערכות ההגנה האווירית ומטוסי הקרב יירטו 11 כלי טיס עוינים לחה>> pic.twitter.com/W7pE6y8zvM — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 14, 2024

Since October 7, bomb exchanges and altercations on the Lebanese-Israeli border have left ten Israeli civilians dead, in addition to another 15 IDF soldiers. There have also been several attacks from Syria, with no injuries.

Hezbollah has confirmed the deaths of 342 of its members at the hands of Israel in the same period, most in Lebanon, but some also in Syria. In Lebanon, another 62 operatives from other terrorist groups, a Lebanese soldier and dozens of civilians have died.

Yoav Gallant rejects the French's plan to de-escalate the conflict with Hezbollah

Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, issued a statement this Friday reported by Times of Israel in which he rejects France's proposal to stop the escalation of tensions with Hezbollah on Israel's northern border.

France proposed a tripartite agreement with the United States and Israel to end the conflict at the border shared by both countries. President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his intention to see this plan prosper on Thursday during the G7 meeting in Italy.

However, Defense Minister Gallant assured that "while we fight a just war, defending our people, France has adopted hostile policies against Israel [...] In doing so, France ignores the atrocities committed by Hamas against children, women and Israeli men."