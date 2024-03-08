France: Macron asks the European Union to make abortion a fundamental right

The French president assured that he will fight so that voluntary termination of pregnancy is protected throughout the world.

A few days after cementing the right to abortion in the French Constitution, French President Emmanuel Macron asked the European Union to adopt the same measure in its Charter of Fundamental Rights.

"I want the freedom of voluntary termination of pregnancy to be enshrined in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the E.U. Because today, in Europe, nothing can be taken for granted and everything must be defended," said Macron during the signing of the law in a ceremony held in Place Vendome, located in Paris.

In his speech, the French president assured that his rule is "the beginning of a fight" to make abortion a fundamental right throughout the world. "We will fight this fight on our continent ... and beyond Europe, we will fight so that this right is universal and effective. We will fight this fight for all women," said Macron.

On Monday, France became the first country to certify abortion as a right protected by its constitution. The amendment was approved by 780 legislators, while 72 opposed. After the vote, Éric Dupond-Moretti, French minister of justice, recalled the reversal of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022, and claimed that abortion was to the country’s constitution so that the same thing as in the United States does not happen in France.