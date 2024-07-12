Elon Musk vs. the European Commission: The tycoon claims that the EU proposed a secret agreement, and the EC accuses him of misleading X users

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-12T23:56:33.000Z"}

The European Commission accused the social network X of misleading its users with an account verification system that is distinguished by a blue check mark. It highlighted that the platform, in addition, violates European Union rules on transparency.

"X designs and exploits its interface for 'verified accounts' with the 'blue check mark' in a way that does not correspond to industry practice and misleads users. Since anyone can sign up for this 'verified' status, it negatively affects users' ability to make free and informed decisions about the authenticity of the accounts and content they interact with. There is evidence of motivated malicious actors abusing the 'verified account' to mislead users," the commission wrote in the report published on its official website.

The commission also explained that, according to its reviews, X does not respect the required transparency in advertising due to its failure to provide reliable and accessible digital display ad content. Instead, it establishes design features and access barriers that render the content unfit for its intended purpose of transparency vis-à-vis users.

"X does not provide access to its public data to researchers consistent with the conditions set forth in the Digital Services Act. In particular, X prohibits eligible researchers from independently accessing its public data, for example by scraping, as stated in its terms of service," the commission added.

Similarly, the commission indicated that if the preliminary views were ultimately confirmed, it would adopt a non-compliance decision in which it would declare social network X to be in breach of sections 25, 39 and 40 (12) of the Digital Services Act. Such a decision could entail fines of up to 6% of the provider's total annual worldwide turnover and order the provider to take measures to address the infringement.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk was quick to react to the news. The tycoon, owner of X, claimed that the European Commission offered the platform a secret deal that he branded illegal. The tycoon argued that the EC proposed that they censor users quietly and without telling anyone so they would not be fined.

"The other platforms accepted that deal. X did not," Musk expressed on his X account.

Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market, posted a similar message. Breton referred to the report and said that if the information is confirmed, they will impose fines and "we will demand significant changes." This generated an exchange of messages between the two on the social network.

Musk replied, "We look forward to a very public battle in court, so that the people of Europe can know the truth."

Subsequently, Breton posted another message in which he assured that it is not true that they proposed a secret agreement with the social network and emphasized that the report "established regulatory procedures."

"Up to you to decide whether to offer commitments or not. That is how rule of law procedures work," Breton maintained.