World

Fire breaks out in Copenhagen stock exchange building

The building, located near the Danish Parliament, currently serves as the headquarters of the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

Incendio en el edificio de la Bolsa de Copenhague
(Captura YouTube AFP)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
April 16, 2024
Less than a minute

(AFP) A large fire broke out this Tuesday in Copenhagen's old stock exchange building, which dates back to the 17th century. Its emblematic spire collapsed in the flames. This was confirmed by an AFP journalist.

The nearly 180-foot-tall spire was caught in flames. The building was originally commissioned by King Christian IV and built between 1619 and 1640. It is one of the oldest buildings in Copenhagen. Renovation work was being carried out there. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The building, located near the Danish Parliament, housed what was known as the Copenhagen Stock Exchange until the 1970s and currently serves as the headquarters of the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

Police indicated on social media that they had cordoned off part of the center of the capital to help with the efforts to put out the fire. "We are facing a terrible spectacle," said the Chamber of Commerce.

Topics:

Recommendation

El presidente estadounidense Joe Biden le da la mano al primer ministro de Irak, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, en la Oficina Oval de la Casa Blanca en Washington, DC

Biden meets with Iraqi prime minister amid rising tensions in the Middle East

Venezuela: Estados Unidos reimpondrá las sanciones petroleras al régimen de Maduro por su persecución a la disidencia

Venezuela: The United States will reimpose oil sanctions on the Maduro regime for its persecution of dissidence

Irán

Iran: After the attack, now what?

Este fotograma tomado de una grabación de vídeo facilitada por el Parlamento de Georgia el 15 de abril de 2024 muestra a diputados peleándose durante una sesión plenaria en Tiflis. Una pelea entre diputados estalló en el Parlamento, que debate la reintroducción del polémico proyecto de ley sobre "agentes extranjeros", causa de manifestaciones a gran escala el año pasado y considerado liberticida por sus detractores.

Brawl in parliament of Georgia after MP assaults member of the ruling party

Ataque en una iglesia de Sídney

Video: Preacher and three churchgoers stabbed at Sydney church

Joe Biden y Benjamin Netanyahu, en Israel, el 18 de octubre. (WH)

American calls for Israeli restraint won’t make either nation safer

El embajador iraní ante la ONU, Amir Saeid Iravani, mira al embajador israelí ante la ONU, Gilad Erdan durante una reunión del Consejo de Seguridad de las Naciones Unidas

Iran threatens the United States at the UN Security Council meeting, saying that if it begins an operation against its interests there will be retaliation

El secretario de Defensa Austin asegura que EEUU no "busca una escalada" con Irán y al mismo tiempo promete defender a Israel

Defense Secretary Austin assures that the US is not "seeking an escalation" with Iran and at the same time promises to defend Israel

Soldados israelíes visitan un monumento conmemorativo con los retratos de las personas cautivas o muertas en el ataque de Hamás contra el festival de música Supernova el 7 de octubre, en el lugar donde se celebró el festival, cerca del kibutz Reim, en el sur de Israel, el 7 de abril de 2024.

Israel, or the art of sleeping with one eye open