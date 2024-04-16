Fire breaks out in Copenhagen stock exchange building

The building, located near the Danish Parliament, currently serves as the headquarters of the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

(AFP) A large fire broke out this Tuesday in Copenhagen's old stock exchange building, which dates back to the 17th century. Its emblematic spire collapsed in the flames. This was confirmed by an AFP journalist.

The nearly 180-foot-tall spire was caught in flames. The building was originally commissioned by King Christian IV and built between 1619 and 1640. It is one of the oldest buildings in Copenhagen. Renovation work was being carried out there. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

#ÚLTIMAHORA | Dinamarca: El histórico edificio de la Bolsa de Valores de Børsen en Copenhague está en llamas. Fue construido en 1625 y es uno de los edificios más representativos de la ciudad danesa. pic.twitter.com/wafnmB9LKP — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) April 16, 2024

The building, located near the Danish Parliament, housed what was known as the Copenhagen Stock Exchange until the 1970s and currently serves as the headquarters of the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

Police indicated on social media that they had cordoned off part of the center of the capital to help with the efforts to put out the fire. "We are facing a terrible spectacle," said the Chamber of Commerce.