World

Even President Lula, an ally of Maduro, describes the veto of Corina Yoris' candidacy in Venezuela as "serious": "There are no legal or political reasons"

Despite his closeness to Maduro's regime, the Brazilian president criticized the evident lack of transparency in the Venezuelan electoral process.

El presidente de Brasil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, pronuncia un discurso-
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Pablo Porciuncula / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
March 28, 2024
1 minute read

The Brazilian socialist president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has issued a firm criticism against the obstacles imposed by the Nicolás Maduro regime to opposition candidates in the face of the upcoming elections in Venezuela. In his statement, Lula expressed his deep concern about the evident lack of transparency and equity in the Venezuelan electoral process.

During a joint event with French President Emmanuel Macron, Lula described it as “serious” that Corina Yoris, an academic with no political or judicial background, could not register her candidacy.

Despite his closeness to the Nicolás Maduro regime, the Brazilian president did not hesitate to point out that the refusal to register Yoris lacks justification in both political and legal terms.

“I don’t want anything better or worse for Venezuela, I want the elections to be held like in Brazil, with the participation of everyone,” Lula stated.

This is the first time that the Brazilian president has spoken directly about the complaint related to blocking Yoris’ registration as a presidential candidate. Recently, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing its concern about the veto of the opposition candidate.

“It is noted that the candidate nominated by the Unitary Platform (…) was prevented from registering, which is incompatible with the Barbados agreements. To date, the impediment has not been the subject of any official explanation,” indicates the statement from the Brazilian ministry, which also offered to “cooperate so that the elections announced for July 28 constitute a firm step towards the normalization of life politics and the strengthening of democracy in Venezuela.”

Maduro describes Brazil’s position as “interference”

The regime of Nicolás Maduro did not welcome Brazil’s recent statement and responded with a statement condemning what they called “the gray and interfering statement drafted by officials of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.”

In the statement, the Venezuelan regime commented that it seemed to have been dictated by the United States Department of State and denounced that the comments contained in it are “fraught with a profound lack of knowledge and ignorance about the political reality in Venezuela.”

Topics:

Recommendation

Arvind Kejriwal

The United States protests the arrest of Indian opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal

Kim Jong Un, líder supremo de Corea del Norte,

US and South Korea create task force to prevent North Korea from buying illegal oil from Russia

September 1, 2023, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: Luis Rubiales, former president of the Spanish football federation, leaves the Audiencia Nacional court with his lawyer Olga Tubau, after declaring before the judge in the case of the kiss at the football player Jenni Hermoso, on September 15, 2023 in Madrid, Spain (Credit Image: Â© Alberto Gardin/ZUMA Press Wire)

Spanish Prosecutor's Office requests two and a half years in prison for Luis Rubiales for kissing Jenni Hermoso

El presidente de Argentina, Javier Milei, en el CPAC 2024.

Milei announces that his government will review 70,000 public employee contracts

A helicopter from the government of the state of Michoacan participates in efforts to extinguish a forest fire that affects an avocado plantation in Cerro del Aguila, recognized as a Protected Natural Area and Forest Restoration site in Morelia, state of Michoacan, Mexico, on March 26, 2024. Forest fires affecting 18 of Mexico's 32 states have devastated 3,049 hectares of forested areas as of Tuesday, according to a report by authorities. (Photo by Enrique Castro / AFP)

Forest fires in Mexico: More than 7,000 acres burned in 18 states of the country

La líder de la oposición venezolana, María Corina Machado, habla con sus partidarios durante una manifestación en Mariara, estado de Carabobo, Venezuela

Former president of Colombia warns that the Maduro regime plans an attack against María Corina Machado

La tiranía de Maduro acosa y le corta el servicio eléctrico a la residencia del embajador argentino, que resguarda a seis activistas perseguidos del partido de Machado

Maduro harasses and cuts power to the Argentine ambassador's residence, where six persecuted activists from Machado's party are sheltering

El sello del edificio del Departamento del Tesoro de los Estados Unidos se ve en Washington, DC

US imposes new sanctions on facilitators of Iranian terrorism and Syrian drug trafficking

Israel anuncia la derrota de Hamas en la ciudad gazatí de Khan Yunis y que el número de terroristas abatidos ascendió a más de 10.000

Israel confirms death of Marwan Issa, Hamas' second-in-command