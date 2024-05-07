Entretenimiento

Esto fue lo más destacado de la Met Gala 2024

Zendaya se destacó como una de las principales figuras del evento al deslumbrar con dos increíbles vestidos.

La actriz estadounidense Zendaya llega a la Met Gala 2024 en el Museo Metropolitano de Arte el 6 de mayo de 2024 en Nueva York
Zendaya (Andrea Renault / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
mayo 7, 2024
Este lunes, el Museo Metropolitano de Arte de Nueva York se convirtió en el punto de encuentro de celebridades de renombre mundial durante la MET Gala, uno de los eventos más destacados de la moda.

La fiesta de recaudación de fondos de esta última edición se tituló titulada Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion (Bellas Durmientes: El despertar de la moda) y se inspiró en el libro del escritor J.G. Ballard The Garden of Time (El jardín del tiempo, en español), por lo que las vestimentas debieron inspirarse en la naturaleza y el paso del tiempo.

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny y Chris Hemsworth fueron los distinguidos coanfitriones que se unieron a la editora de Vogue, Anna Wintour, para liderar este evento de moda de renombre mundial, y todos ellos llamaron la atención y lograron figurar en la lista de los mejores vestidos de Vogue.

Zendaya destacó al impresionar con dos vestidos: uno personalizado de Margiela y otro vintage de Givenchy de la colección de primavera de 1996. Jennifer López deslumbró con un despampanante vestido de Schiaparelli, mientras que Bad Bunny lució un hermoso traje de Margiela y Chris Hemsworth uno de Tom Ford.

Otras estrellas como Nicki Minaj, Gigi Hadid, y Adwoah Aboah también se convirtieron en grandes protagonistas del evento durante su paso por la alfombra roja por sus versiones florales.

Mientras que Lana Del Rey, Tyla y Alexander McQueen robaron miradas con selecciones mucho más vanguardistas.

Entre los hombres mejor vestidos de la noche estuvieron Josh O'Connor (en Loewe), Morgan Spector (en Willy Chaverria) y Stefon Diggs (en H&M).

Sin embargo, algunos looks generaron controversia en esta edición. Lizzo optó por un llamativo vestido marrón que se extendía sobre su cabeza en aparente simulación de un árbol, Kylie Jenner recibió críticas por su elección considerada "decepcionante" y Pamela Anderson capturó la atención con su extravagante peinado.

Otros famosos en la alfombra roja del MET Gala

Es relevante destacar que las actividades que ocurren dentro del evento son altamente confidenciales. A las estrellas invitadas se les prohíbe estrictamente tomar fotografías o grabar videos para evitar filtraciones, lo que significa que el público en general no tiene acceso a lo que sucede durante la gala.

