Esto fue lo más destacado de la Met Gala 2024

Este lunes, el Museo Metropolitano de Arte de Nueva York se convirtió en el punto de encuentro de celebridades de renombre mundial durante la MET Gala, uno de los eventos más destacados de la moda.

La fiesta de recaudación de fondos de esta última edición se tituló titulada Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion (Bellas Durmientes: El despertar de la moda) y se inspiró en el libro del escritor J.G. Ballard The Garden of Time (El jardín del tiempo, en español), por lo que las vestimentas debieron inspirarse en la naturaleza y el paso del tiempo.

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny y Chris Hemsworth fueron los distinguidos coanfitriones que se unieron a la editora de Vogue, Anna Wintour, para liderar este evento de moda de renombre mundial, y todos ellos llamaron la atención y lograron figurar en la lista de los mejores vestidos de Vogue.

Zendaya destacó al impresionar con dos vestidos: uno personalizado de Margiela y otro vintage de Givenchy de la colección de primavera de 1996. Jennifer López deslumbró con un despampanante vestido de Schiaparelli, mientras que Bad Bunny lució un hermoso traje de Margiela y Chris Hemsworth uno de Tom Ford.

.@Zendaya brought the drama—in two different looks!—at the 2024 #MetGala. The actor, dressed in Margiela and vintage Givenchy, delivered a theatrical delight on the red carpet. https://t.co/ukvbeIyQYH pic.twitter.com/DGstsxZfbY — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 7, 2024

Co-host of the 2024 #MetGala, @Jlo wears Schiaparelli couture with a top knot and neutral makeup. See the details of her look here: https://t.co/Pl9iPHZhJL pic.twitter.com/W3ZBjfl3n8 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 6, 2024

Otras estrellas como Nicki Minaj, Gigi Hadid, y Adwoah Aboah también se convirtieron en grandes protagonistas del evento durante su paso por la alfombra roja por sus versiones florales.

Nicki Minaj transformed into a floral sculpture at the 2024 #MetGala. The rapper chose an avant-garde Marni look for the Met that was perfectly on theme. https://t.co/VoT1CHRKgc pic.twitter.com/7Mhd7Nv8mK — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 7, 2024

Congratulations are in order for Adwoa Aboah! The model bared her baby bump for the first time on the 2024 #MetGala red carpet. https://t.co/KefAaEgnY5 pic.twitter.com/ycJkkxtNdo — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 7, 2024

Mientras que Lana Del Rey, Tyla y Alexander McQueen robaron miradas con selecciones mucho más vanguardistas.

Entre los hombres mejor vestidos de la noche estuvieron Josh O'Connor (en Loewe), Morgan Spector (en Willy Chaverria) y Stefon Diggs (en H&M).

Sin embargo, algunos looks generaron controversia en esta edición. Lizzo optó por un llamativo vestido marrón que se extendía sobre su cabeza en aparente simulación de un árbol, Kylie Jenner recibió críticas por su elección considerada "decepcionante" y Pamela Anderson capturó la atención con su extravagante peinado.

Tonight, @KylieJenner wore a custom hand-crafted look by Oscar de la Renta to the 2024 #MetGala. https://t.co/AJKT1l4lR4 pic.twitter.com/31ABgrWMXc — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 7, 2024

Otros famosos en la alfombra roja del MET Gala

Amelia Gray’s rose-filled light-up dress at the 2024 #MetGala was perfectly on theme. See every detail here: https://t.co/1wv0296nLi pic.twitter.com/Vu0eczbFqz — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 7, 2024

Lana del Rey arrived in a custom look by the new McQueen designer Seán McGirr, which is based in an iconic look by the late Lee McQueen from his fall 2006 collection. Take a closer look at her #MetGala gown here: https://t.co/kYSwxpSLAY pic.twitter.com/awM8n6Bcbv — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 7, 2024

The 2024 #MetGala was all about the sheer, barely-there moments. Discover the best looks here: https://t.co/l4ebHPJlRe pic.twitter.com/JIXaLiWt4r — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 7, 2024

From OBJ to Angel Reese, here are the athletes who touched down at the 2024 #MetGala https://t.co/VY0mGP7jjy pic.twitter.com/R3JDFhZcC5 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 7, 2024

Nicole Kidman wears a recreation of a Flamenco-inspired 1950s Balenciaga gown to the 2024 #MetGala. See the details of her look: https://t.co/Hn15HR8YXK pic.twitter.com/tbRL1nrvjr — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 7, 2024

Was @KimKardashian’s attendance at the Margiela Artisanal show a hint at her 2024 #MetGala look? Tonight, she wore the label for fashion's biggest night out: https://t.co/dqrB2FynvG pic.twitter.com/I9ncZItVCP — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 7, 2024

Es relevante destacar que las actividades que ocurren dentro del evento son altamente confidenciales. A las estrellas invitadas se les prohíbe estrictamente tomar fotografías o grabar videos para evitar filtraciones, lo que significa que el público en general no tiene acceso a lo que sucede durante la gala.