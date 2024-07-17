Premios Emmy: estos son los nominados de la 76ª edición

Publicado por AFP VozMedia Staff Verificado por {"lang":"es","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-17T18:20:36.000Z"}

Esta es la lista de los nominados en las principales categorías de la 76ª edición de los Premios Emmy a lo mejor de la televisión, que se entregarán en la ciudad estadounidense de Los Ángeles el 15 de septiembre.

Mejor serie dramática

- The Crown

- Fallout

- La edad dorada

- The Morning Show

- Mr & Mrs Smith

- Shogun

- Slow Horses

- El problema de los tres cuerpos

Mejor comedia

- Abbott Elementary

- The Bear

- Curb Your Enthusiasm

- Hacks

- Only Murders in the Building

- Palm Royale

- Reservation Dogs

- What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor miniserie

- Bebé reno

- Fargo

- Lecciones de química

- Ripley

- True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actor dramático

- Idris Elba, Hijack

- Donald Glover, Mr & Mrs Smith

- Walton Goggins, Fallout

- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

- Dominic West, The Crown

Mejor actriz dramática

- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

- Carrie Coon, La era dorada

- Maya Erskine, Mr & Mrs Smith

- Anna Sawai, Shogun

- Imelda Staunton, The Crown

- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Mejor actor de comedia

- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

- D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Mejor actriz de comedia

- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

- Maya Rudolph, Loot

- Jean Smart, Hacks

- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión

- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

- Richard Gadd, Bebé reno

- Jon Hamm, Fargo

- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

- Andrew Scott, Ripley

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

- Brie Larson, Lecciones de química

- Juno Temple, Fargo

- Sofia Vergara, Griselda

- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Mejor actor de reparto de serie dramática

- Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

- Takehiro Hira, Shogun

- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Mejor actriz de reparto de serie dramática

- Christine Baranski, La era dorada

- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

- Greta Lee, The Morning Show

- Lesley Manville, The Crown

- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Mejor actor de reparto de comedia

- Lionel Boyce, The Bear

- Paul W. Downs, Hacks

- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

- Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia

- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

- Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actor de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión

- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

- Robert Downey Jr., El simpatizante

- Tom Goodman-Hill, Bebé reno

- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

- Lamorne Morris, Fargo

- Lewis Pullman, Lecciones de química

- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Mejor actriz de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión

- Dakota Fanning, Ripley

- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

- Jessica Gunning, Bebé reno

- Aja Naomi King, Lecciones de química

- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

- Nava Mau, Bebé reno

- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country