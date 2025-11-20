Voz News: former CIA agent Rick de la Torre assured that any military action in Venezuela "will be focused on the leaders of the Maduro regime"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 19 de noviembre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed former CIA agent Rick de la Torre on the newscast about the authorization that President Donald Trump gave the agency to conduct operations inside Venezuela, within a context in which the Republican administration seems determined to materialize a regime change in the South American country, after having accused Nicolás Maduro's regime of being a drug cartel that has flooded the United States with drugs.

"What the CIA can do in Venezuela is several things: since they have named the Cartel of the Suns as a narco-terrorist group, that gives an opportunity to act as they have acted in the last 20 or 30 years against terrorists everywhere in the world. [...] The U.S. military is not interested in doing a full-scale invasion or destroying part of the infrastructure that exists inside Venezuela, for that reason, any military action will be focused on the leaders of the Maduro regime," said de la Torre.

