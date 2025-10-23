The number two of the Chavista regime, Diosdado Cabello, publicly threatened an attack against Voz Media's senior editor, Orlando Avendaño

Published by Víctor Mendoza 22 de octubre, 2025

The Venezuelan dictatorship's Minister of the Interior, Diosdado Cabello, publicly threatened on Wednesday night to attack the senior editor of Voz, Orlando Avendaño, during an address on his program "Con el Mazo Dando." In this program, the number two of Chavismo directly quoted the journalist saying, "Listen, Orlando Avendaño, you can be sacrificed." Similarly, Cabello threatened Venezuelan political dissidents in Spain, Panama, and Colombia.

In response, the senior editor of Voz publicly denounced, through his X account, the threat of the number two of the socialist dictatorship "I warn without naivety or alarmism: Diosdado Cabello is threatening to attempt my life. He also says there are plans to attempt against dissidents who are in Madrid, Panama, or Colombia," Avendaño wrote.

For its part, Voz Media stated its X account in which it rejected Cabello's public threats, expressing its total solidarity with the journalist. "We strongly condemn the recent threats made by representatives of the Nicolás Maduro regime, including Diosdado Cabello, against our journalist @OrlvndoA. As an American media company committed to the principles of free press and democracy, we will take all necessary measures to ensure the protection, safety, and integrity of our employees. Intimidation and censorship have no place in journalism. We stand firmly with our team and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to reporting the truth," Voz said.

The threats against Avendaño come just days after political activist Yendri Velásquez and political analyst Luis Peche—both Venezuelans—suffered an attack in the city of Bogotá in which they were shot ten times, leaving both badly wounded. This fact represents another case of transnational repression by the Chavista regime, as it happened in Chile with the former lieutenant of the Venezuelan Armed Forces, Ronald Ojeda.