Xi Jinping, Putin and Kim Jong Un seal their autocratic alliance in Beijing as Trump accuses them of conspiring against the US

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 2 de septiembre, 2025

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his counterparts from Russia and North Korea, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, sealed their autocratic alliance at an unprecedented and imposing military parade in Beijing, as part of the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Chinese capital.

"The Chinese nation is a great nation that does not fear tyranny and stands firm on its own feet," Xi Jinping said in a speech broadcast on state television. "When faced in the past with a life-and-death struggle between righteousness and evil, light and darkness, progress and reaction, the Chinese people united in hatred of the enemy and rose up in resistance." When faced with a life-and-death struggle between righteousness and evil, light and darkness, progress and reaction, the Chinese people united in hatred of the enemy and rose up in resistance.

Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un during the military parade in Tiananmen Square.AFP

🇨🇳 #AHORA | Gran desfile militar: El misil nuclear intercontinental estratégico DF-5 de China, que tiene un alcance de ataque capaz de cubrir todo el planeta. pic.twitter.com/RILquGhY4N — Mundo en Conflicto 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) September 3, 2025

In a scenario methodically designed to send a message of power to the rest of the world, Xi Jinping was categorical, describing the unstoppable "nature" of China, which unequivocally seeks the throne as the world's first power.

"The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable and the cause of peace and development of mankind will prevail," the Chinese president said. "Humanity is once again facing a choice between peace and war, dialogue or confrontation, and win-win outcomes or zero-sum games."

China’s largest ever military parade…



We would lose a hot war vs. China over Taiwan. We simply couldn’t produce and replace enough ships, vehicles, drones or munitions. pic.twitter.com/giEMmKheSv — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) September 3, 2025

The parade, which served for China to showcase its new homegrown military arsenal - submarine drones, anti-ship missiles and anti-missile systems - was also a propitious stage for displaying an unequivocal message of unity between the Asian giant, its neighbor North Korea and Russia, with Putin and Kim Jong Un flanking Xi Jinping on a red carpet stretched to the center of the iconic Tiananmen Square.

Image of the unprecedented parade commemorating the end of World War II in the Chinese capital.AFP

The event was also attended by other leaders close to Moscow and Beijing, such as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and other leaders of Southeast Asian and Central Asian countries, but no Western leaders attended, a fact that made clear the purpose of the parade and the growing distance between Beijing and Western democracies.

Trump's harsh reaction

The U.S. president understood the message for what it was: a demonstration of power by the triad China, Russia and North Korea.

Trump was direct and accused the three leaders of "conspiring" against Washington, while asking Xi Jinping for a direct acknowledgment of the U.S. effort for the allies to prevail in World War II.

"The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and 'blood' that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader," Trump wrote on the Truth social networking site. "Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!"

The president then fired back, "May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America."