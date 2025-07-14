Australia: livestock industry abandons carbon neutrality by 2030

Published by Carlos Dominguez 14 de julio, 2025

The Australian livestock industry officially abandoned its 2030 carbon neutral target (CN30), a pledge first announced in 2017, which was adopted in 2019.

The decision was taken by Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) and the Red Meat Advisory Council, claiming that the target is unattainable due to lack of time, investment and support.

Red Meat Advisory Council chairman John McKillop told ABC News, “Frankly, we've come to the realization that we're not going to get to carbon neutrality by 2030,” adding that “it doesn't make sense to keep beating around the bush with a target we know we're not going to reach.”

“We will continue to try to reduce our emissions as much as we can, but now we will focus on the intensity of emissions rather than the absolute number of tons of carbon emitted,” he said.

The federal government requires further emission reductions

In a statement reported by ABC News, a federal government spokesman said that farmers will be required to continue to reduce emissions.

“While the industry's decision to walk away from this aspiration is disappointing, this does not change the need for Australian agriculture to continue to contribute to the 2035 economy-wide targets and the 2050 net zero emissions target, which will require all sectors of agriculture to make significant emissions reductions.”

Farmers need proof, not aspirations

According to Romey Carey, CEO of the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association, moving away from carbon neutrality should not be seen as a step backwards.

“The original CN30 plan was not based on a viable industry-wide plan,” Carey told NT Country Hour.

"I think it is right to correct course. We need evidence-based policies, not just aspirational ones," she added.