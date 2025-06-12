Zelensky claims that Ukraine has already caused 'over one million Russian casualties'

Published by Alejandro Baños 12 de junio, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Kiev has managed to cause "more than one million Russian casualties" since his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, decided to invade Ukraine in February 2022, including those killed and wounded.

"His statements came at a time when both countries are trying to reach an agreement to end the conflict, with the United States as mediator. However, the demands of each side are making it impossible, for the moment, to reach that permanent peace.

"Today, in year four of Russia’s full-scale war, our military has recorded over one million Russian casualties — killed and wounded. That’s the price Putin is willing to pay for his sick geopolitical fantasies. And still, he refuses to end this war," Zelensky posted on X.

This time, Zelensky focused his anti-Russia comments on the Kremlin's concerns about sanctions imposed on its resources by the international community, rather than the lives of its own citizens.

"Russia doesn’t really care about the lives of a million of its own people. But they do care about harsh sanctions, especially on oil and finance, as well as about political isolation, when Moscow is not invited to international forums," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelensky used his speech to urge the international community to rely on his country - in addition to Moldova and the Balkan nations - to make decisions against the enemy.

"We should remember that respect for human life is not just a moral value, it’s a security factor. Our joint policy must support those who value life – and restrict those who show contempt for it. This can only be done at the level of all Europe and the Euro-Atlantic community. Only together we are strong enough to defend our way of life and life itself. I ask you to support decisions that do not leave behind European nations that deserve to be in the EU and NATO. This includes Ukraine, Moldova, Balkan nations. Everyone deserves fair decisions," Zelensky concluded.