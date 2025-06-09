Milei defends his economic reforms from Madrid: 'Today Argentina has embraced the path of growth'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 9 de junio, 2025

Argentina's president, Javier Milei, defended his economic policies this Sunday during the Madrid Economic Forum, where he affirmed that his reforms had helped revive growth and reduce the rampant inflation in his country.

"Wow, the model is working. Therefore, what I want to leave you with is the testimony that the ideas of freedom work," the leader declared during his speech.

Milei, a libertarian economist, came to power in December 2023 promising to fix an Argentine economy in crisis through cuts in public spending.

"We know what needs to be done, we know how it needs to be done. Therefore, let us not lack the courage to do it, because we are the ones who can put the whole world back on its feet," the Argentine leader continued.

Milei claimed that Argentina's economy has been growing since April and that by next year, inflation “will be a thing of the past.”

"Today Argentina has embraced the path of growth. In 40 years it will be the first world power, without a doubt", he stressed.

From the stage, according to AFP, Milei launched a hint to the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, hours after a large demonstration in Madrid, which gathered tens of thousands of people against the Spanish socialist government.

“If you want to give the local bandit a beating too, I have no problem with that,” he said, as rock music played and some attendees shouted insults at Sánchez.

Argentina begins to emerge from poverty

Last week, Unicef acknowledged that the economic measures implemented by the Argentine leader have lifted some 1.7 million children out of poverty in Argentina.

Javier Milei's government has significantly reduced public spending and has managed to increase the universal child allowance, also extending the coverage of the Food Assistance Card up to the age of 17.