North Korean leader pledges 'unconditional support' for Russian war in Ukraine

Published by Virginia Martínez 5 de junio, 2025

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged "unconditional support" to Russia in all areas, including its war in Ukraine, according to Pyongyang state media on Thursday.

North Korea has become one of Moscow’s key allies in its more than three-year offensive in Ukraine, reportedly sending thousands of troops to support Kremlin forces.

During a meeting with Russian Security Council chief Sergey Shoigu on Wednesday, Kim Jong Un pledged that North Korea will give "unconditional support to Russia’s stance and foreign policies on all crucial international issues, including the Ukrainian conflict," according to state news agency KCNA.

KCNA added that Kim “expressed his expectation and conviction that Russia, as always, will achieve victory in the sacred cause of justice.”

Last year, North Korea and Russia signed a broad military agreement that includes a mutual defense clause.

According to South Korean lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun, citing his country’s intelligence, approximately 600 North Korean soldiers have been killed and thousands more wounded while fighting for Russia.

South Korea has accused North Korea of supplying substantial weapons, including missiles, to support Russia in the war.