Dutch government collapses after five PVV ministers resign

Published by Carlos Dominguez 3 de junio, 2025

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof resigned on Tuesday after right-wing leader Geert Wilders' decision to withdraw from the coalition government amid a dispute over asylum and immigration policy.

Schoof announced the collapse of the entire government after last-minute negotiations among the leaders of the four coalition parties failed, prompting all five ministers from Wilders' Freedom Party (PVV) to resign.

The Dutch prime minister will formally submit his resignation to King Willem before the end of the day and confirmed that he will remain as interim leader until new elections are held.

"I will remain on an interim basis (...) until a new government is formed, because life in the Netherlands and abroad goes on," Schoof told reporters, calling Wilders' decision "unnecessary and irresponsible."

The fall of the coalition

Dutch right-wing leader Geert Wilders toppled the Netherlands’ fragile ruling coalition Tuesday by withdrawing his PVV party over a disagreement on immigration, triggering a political crisis that paves the way for early elections.

"I have just informed the prime minister that I am withdrawing the PVV ministers from the cabinet and that we can no longer take responsibility," Wilders said.

The PVV’s exit from the government ushers in a period of uncertainty for the Netherlands, the EU’s fifth-largest economy, which is set to host a NATO summit at the end of June.

"There is no signature for our plans on asylum.... The PVV is leaving the government coalition," Wilders posted on X, referring to his party’s program to tighten policies on migrants and asylum seekers.

Wilders criticized the government for delaying the implementation of “the strictest migration policy” in Dutch history, a key promise pushed by the coalition following his party’s surprise win in the November 2023 election.

This plan included closing borders to asylum seekers, tightening border controls, and deporting dual nationals convicted of a crime.

Summarizing his demands, Wilders declared: "Close the borders to asylum seekers and family reunions. Let's not open any more asylum centers. Let's close them."