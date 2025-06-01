Chaos in Paris after PSG's defining victory: 181 arrested on the Champs-Elysées and looting near the Parc des Princes

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 31 de mayo, 2025

The Paris Saint-Germain's goal over Inter Milan in the Champions League final not only sparked celebrations in France's capital, Paris, but also serious riots that left hundreds arrested, injured, and even looting around the Parc des Princes, the Parisian club stadium.

According to Le Monde, at least 181 people were arrested by French police amid violent incidents on the Champs-Elysees and the Parc des Princes, where thousands of fans gathered to watch the match on giant screens and celebrate after PSG's historic victory.

Law enforcement officials resorted to tear gas and water cannons to disperse violent groups throwing firework mortars and other projectiles at officers, the French daily reported. One of the hotspots of tension was a shoe store on the Champs Elysees, where some 30 people were arrested after looting.

The Police Prefecture stated that the objective was to protect the Place de l'Etoile, around the Arc de Triomphe, which had been completely closed to traffic. There were also reports of burned vehicles, disturbances in public transport, and clashes in several areas of the Parisian suburbs. Several videos were posted on social media showing the acts of vandalism and clashes between violent fans and police officers.

París alguna vez tuvo glamour



pic.twitter.com/BulpACTZ0C — SissiEmperatriz 🇮🇱 (@GabyLob) May 31, 2025

📍 París



Miles de magrebíes y subsaharianos están sembrando el caos tras la final de la Champions.



Décadas de inmigración masiva han dejado ciudades enteras irreconocibles, con una población importada que provoca disturbios constantemente. pic.twitter.com/nX5hsMDqgK — Frontera Sur (@FronteraSur_es) May 31, 2025

Macron says we need a Palestinian state. But why? We already have France!



Paris📍 pic.twitter.com/n2JQvMCGbz — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) June 1, 2025

Paris en llamas a pesar de haber ganado la Champions el PSG. La mayoría de estos delincuentes son inmigrantes de 3 generación, pero da igual, nunca se adaptarán.



Paris es el ejemplo de que el "multiculturalismo" es en realidad, decadencia y caos. pic.twitter.com/HzHMeNvZxI — David Santos (@davidsantosvlog) May 31, 2025

At the same time, in the city of Grenoble, a car rammed into a crowd celebrating the victory, leaving four injured and two in serious condition. The driver, who lost control of the vehicle, surrendered to the police and is in custody.

The Interior Minister, Bruno Retailleau, condemned what happened and denounced the presence of "barbarians" who only sought to provoke after the triumph of PSG, who were crowned champions of the UEFA Champions League for the first time.

"It is unacceptable that you can't celebrate without fearing violence from a minority that respects nothing," he said in a message posted on X.