PSG clinch first Champions League title with historic win over Inter Milan

Published by Sabrina Martin 31 de mayo, 2025

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) finally achieved the goal it pursued for years: lifting the Champions League. The French team defeated Inter Milan with authority in the final in Munich, winning its first European title after an impeccable performance. The result was resounding: 5-0 for Luis Enrique's men, who closed the season with a historic treble after also winning the French league and cup.

Right from the start, PSG imposed their rhythm. In the 12th minute, Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring after an assist from Désiré Doué. Eight minutes later, Doué himself scored the second goal. The half-time lead reflected the superiority of a team that no longer relies on individuals but on collective effort.

The Parisian dominance continued in the second half. Doué appeared again in the 63rd minute to score his second goal of the night. Kvaratskhelia joined in with a goal later, and Mayulu closed the scoring, making it clear that this PSG has evolved into a solid and committed model of play. Everyone defends, everyone runs, and everyone adds up. Players like Dembélé, Barcola - Europe's top assist man - and Kvaratskhelia have been key in that change of mentality.

Luis Enrique, initially questioned by the press and part of the fans, built a team beyond the stars. The result: a PSG European champion for the first time in its history.

Violent incidents marred the build-up

Prior to the final, serious incidents were recorded between PSG and Inter ultras at a Munich subway station. The fight, which involved the use of blunt objects, left disturbing scenes that quickly circulated on social networks. According to German authorities, some 650 radical fans of both clubs arrived in the city, forcing the deployment of a security operation with more than 2,000 agents and aerial surveillance.

Meanwhile, in Paris, fear of riots in the face of a possible victory prompted a police deployment of more than 5,000 troops and the closure of stores in sensitive areas. Despite the tense atmosphere, thousands of fans enjoyed the event in public spaces such as the "Champions Village" in Munich's Olympic Park.