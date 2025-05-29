Explosion in Russia killed serviceman who was key during invasion of Ukraine

Published by Agustina Blanco 29 de mayo, 2025

Zaur Gurtsiev, a 34-year-old Russian military veteran who led aerial bombardments against the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in 2022, was killed in an explosion early Thursday in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, according to reports from Infobae.

Gurtsiev, who since October 2024 had held the post of deputy head of the Stavropol administration, died along with another 29-year-old man in an incident that Russian authorities are investigating as a possible terrorist attack.

The Russian Investigative Committee reported that the explosion, which occurred near a residential building at 85/19 Chekhov Street, was caused by a "home-made explosive device."

The second deceased, identified as an acquaintance of Gurtsiev and a native of Stavropol, was renting an apartment in a building near the scene. According to authorities, no external damage to the building was reported, although several cars parked in the area were damaged.

The governor of the region, Vladimir Vladimirov, confirmed Gurtsiev's death through a message in Telegram, where he described him as "our hero" and a veteran of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian authorities have launched an investigation on charges of murder of two people.