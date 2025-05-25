‘El Perris’ Figueroa, known ally of ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s son, killed in Mexico

Published by Alejandro Baños 25 de mayo, 2025

Mexican authorities took down Jorge Humberto Figueroa Benítez, aka "El Perris," during a search-and-seizure operation in Culiacán. He was part of Los Chapitos, a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, and an ally of Ovidio Guzmán, son of drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

“As part of the strategy to build peace in Sinaloa, authorities carried out an operation to arrest Jorge Humberto ‘N,’ aka ‘El Perris.’ During the operation, security forces were heavily attacked by armed men. After repelling the attack in self-defense, the individual—identified as a major source of violence in the region—was killed,” reported Omar García Harfuch, Mexico’s Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, on social media.

The official added, "This person is identified as one of the main orchestrators of attacks against authorities in 2019 in Culiacán, as well as being linked to homicides and kidnappings that disrupted the peace and safety of Sinaloa's community."

El Perris was wanted by U.S. authorities, with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) offering a $1 million reward for his capture. He faced charges including conspiracy to import and traffic fentanyl, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and money laundering conspiracy.