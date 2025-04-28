North Korea confirms troop deployment in Russia

Published by Carlos Dominguez 28 de abril, 2025

The Pionyang regime confirmed Monday that it deployed troops to Russia for the goal of recapturing territory under Kiev's control in the Kursk border region, as reported by state-run KCNA.

The North Korean Central Military Commission told the agency that "subunits of the armed forces had taken part in the operations to liberate the Kursk areas in accordance with the order of the head of state." According to the Central Military Commission, "operations to liberate the Kursk area" of Ukrainian forces "concluded victoriously."

According to KCNA, Kim Jong Un's decision to deploy North Korean troops in Russia falls under a defense treaty between the two countries.

"Those who fought for justice are all heroes and representatives of the honor of the motherland," the North Korean dictator stated. According to KCNA, Kim also announced that a monument to "battle exploits" would soon be erected in the capital.

The South Korean government, which had denounced the dispatch of 10,000 troops by Pyongyang before the official confirmation, condemned North Korea's troop deployment in Russia on Monday, calling it an "admission of a criminal act."

"North Korea's involvement in the Ukraine war is a clear illegal act that violates the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions," said Jeon Ha-kyu, spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, collected by KBS.

Putin thanks North Korean troops for "feat"

Vladimir Putin thanked North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un on Monday for the "feat" of his his country's fighters who fought alongside Russia against Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, according to Russian news agency Tass.

"We appreciate it very much and are sincerely grateful on a personal level to Comrade Kim Jong Un (...) and to the North Korean people," Putin said.