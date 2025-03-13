Published by Virginia Martínez 13 de marzo, 2025

Richard Grenell, the presidential envoy for special missions, announced that the Donald Trump administration and the Venezuelan regime agreed on Thursday to resume migrant repatriation flights starting tomorrow.

"I am pleased to announce that Venezuela has agreed to resume flights to pick up their citizens who broke U.S. Immigration Laws and entered the U.S. illegally," Grenell said on his X account.

Nicolás Maduro's regime had refused to accept planes carrying illegal immigrants from the United States after the revocation of Chevron's license, which had permitted the company to operate in Venezuela.

Following a meeting between Richard Grenell and Maduro in Caracas in early February, a total of 366 Venezuelans were repatriated from the United States on three flights, as noted by El Nacional newspaper.

During that meeting, Grenell secured the release of six U.S. citizens, and the Chavista regime agreed to the deportation of migrants, whom the Republican administration had linked to the Aragua Train and other criminal groups.