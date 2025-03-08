Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 8 de marzo, 2025

Four masked men opened fire at a bar in Toronto, Canada, leaving at least 12 people injured. Police are currently searching for three male suspects and have stated they are uncertain about the motive behind the indiscriminate shooting, as of Saturday.

All of the victims are between the ages of 20 and 50. Although they had to be hospitalized, none of them sustained life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the attack occurred late Friday in an eastern neighborhood of Canada’s largest city. The attackers were armed with an assault rifle and handguns.

"They entered the pub. They drew their weapons and opened fire without distinction on those present," said police commissioner Paul MacIntyre.

"The motive for the shooting is unclear. We are following all leads," he added, according to CTV News.

According to local media, the attack occurred on the bar’s opening night.