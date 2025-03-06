EU holds new extraordinary summit with Zelensky to discuss Ukraine's future

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 6 de marzo, 2025

The 27 European Union leaders met Thursday at an extraordinary summit in Brussels. Joined by the heads of top European institutions, they welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss European security and the necessary guarantees for a peace agreement favorable to Kiev.

Europe has become a refuge for the Ukrainian leader following last week's disagreements in Washington, D.C., with Donald Trump and J.D. Vance. In response, the EU has reiterated the need for strategic independence from the United States to safeguard its security and interests.

Upon his arrival at the Brussels summit, Zelensky thanked European leaders for their commitment to a peace deal favorable to Ukraine. He emphasized Ukraine's appreciation, stating, "We are very grateful that we are not alone, and that’s not just words—we feel it," while speaking to reporters before the meetings began.

Zelensky has the support of all European leaders, except for Hungary's conservative Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

European reset

The night before, French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a televised speech to the nation, announcing an unprecedented defense investment reform. He joined similar commitments from the European Commission—the EU's executive body—which pledged €800 billion for rearmament, as well as from the United Kingdom.

The French leader also reintroduced the possibility of deploying troops as part of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. The goal would be to secure a lasting peace with European military presence—a scenario rejected by both Russia and the United States but welcomed by Ukraine.

Regarding the troop deployment, it emerged on Thursday that the UK is in discussions with around 20 allied countries willing to take part in a military peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Turkey's defense minister stated that the country is prepared to deploy troops in Ukraine if "necessary," with the goal of securing peace.

"The issue of contributing to a mission (...) will be assessed with all parties concerned if it is deemed necessary for the establishment of regional stability and peace," a ministry statement said.

"After the latest developments, it is not possible to ensure European security without our country," it added.

Russia outright rejects the European military deployment in Ukraine Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated at a press conference that there is "no possible compromise" regarding the presence of European military forces in Ukraine. He argued that such a deployment would be equivalent to a direct NATO presence, as reported by the official TASS news agency.

Support from the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Turkey has become crucial for Ukraine after the White House froze military aid to Kiev and ended cooperation on war intelligence. According to estimates by the Financial Times, Ukraine would exhaust its U.S. military hardware by this summer if arms shipments to the front lines are not resumed.