London summit: Europe reaffirms backing for Ukraine, UK says it is ready to send troops

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 2 de marzo, 2025

Two days after the tense meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky and Donald Trump, European leaders and other allies of Ukraine met in London to coordinate their response to the conflict with Russia. At the summit, titled "Securing Our Future," the countries reaffirmed their commitment to provide military support to Ukraine, although they stressed that U.S. backing remains key to the success of the plan.

European support

The meeting, held at Lancaster House, was attended by leaders from Ukraine, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Canada, Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Romania, as well as the Turkish foreign minister. Also in attendance were European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the Western allies would continue to provide military assistance to achieve a lasting peace based on Ukrainian sovereignty. In addition, he mentioned the possibility of the UK deploying troops and aircraft if the situation requires it, urging other nations to join a "coalition of the willing" to bolster Ukraine's security.

Von der Leyen calls for reinforcement of European defense

Following the summit, Von der Leyen stressed the need to bolster Ukraine's economy, energy sector and military capability, suggesting turning the country into a "steel porcupine" that would deter future aggression. She also urged the European Union to increase its defense spending and announced that he will present a security plan at the upcoming EU emergency summit on March 6.

Coordination with Italy and Baltic countries

Prior to the event, Starmer held a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who highlighted the role of Italy and the United Kingdom in building bridges between Europe and the United States. Her proposal for a summit between European and U.S. leaders seeks to strengthen transatlantic unity and mitigate tensions following the meeting between Trump and Zelensky.

On the other hand, Starmer held talks with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, who emphasized the importance of maintaining a firm commitment to regional security. In this context, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda proposed considering the creation of a European peacekeeping force as an additional guarantee for Ukraine's stability.

Zelensky stresses European support

At the end of the summit, the Ukrainian president thanked the strong backing of European allies and stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with Washington. "The summit in London was dedicated to Ukraine and our shared European future. We feel strong support for Ukraine, for our people – both soldiers and civilians, and our independence. Together, we are working in Europe to establish a solid foundation for cooperation with the United States," he said.