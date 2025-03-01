UK reinforces support to Ukraine with £2.26 billion loan during Zelensky's visit to London

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 1 de marzo, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Saturday in London to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. During the Ukrainian leader's visit, it was announced that the United Kingdom will grant Ukraine a loan of 2.26 billion pounds ($2.84 billion), financed with frozen Russian assets.

Political dialogue and international tensions

Zelenski arrived at 10 Downing Street in London after a tense meeting at the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump. In his meeting with Starmer, the British prime minister reiterated that Ukraine has "full backing across the United Kingdom" and assured that both his government and the British people will maintain their support "for as long as it may take."

Zelensky described the meeting as "meaningful and warm" and expressed his gratitude for the British commitment. In a statement, he stressed that the conversation with Starmer discussed the challenges facing his country and Europe, coordination with allies, and concrete steps to strengthen the Ukrainian position in the conflict. In addition, he stressed the importance of achieving a lasting peace with solid security guarantees.

British commitment to the defense of Ukraine

The British loan, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko confirmed, will be earmarked for the purchase of military equipment to strengthen the country's defense.

Zelensky emphasized the importance of these resources and their origin: "This loan will enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities and will be repaid using revenues from frozen Russian assets. The funds will be directed toward arms production in Ukraine. This is true justice—the one who started the war must be the one to pay."

He also thanked London for its continued backing. The UK's support has been crucial since the beginning of the war. "We are happy to have such strategic partners and to share the same vision of what a secure future should look like for all."