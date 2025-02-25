Mexico asked Biden to extradite 'El Mayo' Zambada on ’four occasions’ but never received an answer

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 25 de febrero, 2025

The Mexican government asked the Biden administration to extradite drug trafficker Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada on as many as "four occasions," but never received a response, Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz said at a press conference.

"We have had no response," said Gertz, who stressed that Zambada, co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, has three arrest warrants out for him from Mexican authorities, according to a statement obtained by AFP.

Zambada's defense has also requested his repatriation, with the aim of avoiding the death penalty.

“El Mayo” was arrested in New Mexico on July 25 last year along with a son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, after he landed at an airport near El Paso (Texas). The United States was offering a $15 million reward for his capture.

Zambada's arrest was a kidnapping "by force" carried out by Joaquín Guzmán López - the son of “El Chapo” who was also arrested, according to his lawyer, Frank Pérez. "Joaquin Guzman Lopez forcibly kidnapped my client. He was ambushed, thrown to the ground and handcuffed by six men in military uniforms and Joaquin. They tied his legs and placed a black bag over his head," the defense said.

"I was kidnapped and brought to the United States by force and against my will," said the drug trafficker in a New York court where he pleaded "not guilty.”

A few days ago, from jail, “El Mayo” sent a letter to the Mexican government begging it to "act" to help him avoid the death penalty, according to AFP.