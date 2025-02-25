UN approves resolution on Ukraine submitted by the US with the support of Russia and China

UN General Assembly on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion.AFP

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 24 de febrero, 2025

The United States succeeded this afternoon in getting the United Nations (UN) Security Council to approve a resolution on the war in Ukraine that was rejected early Monday morning when it was put to a vote in the General Assembly, EFE reported.

The resolution called for a quick end to the conflict without reference to Ukraine's territorial integrity.

This Monday afternoon, the resolution put forward by the United States won the support of ten countries, including Russia, China and the African and Asian countries on the Council, while the five European countries abstained and both France and the United Kingdom refused to use their right of veto, which they could have used by voting against it.

🔴 URGENTE. El Consejo de Seguridad adopta la resolución sobre #Ucrania presentada por #EstadosUnidos con el voto a favor de #Rusia



A favor: 10

En contra : 0

Abstenciones: 5 pic.twitter.com/cBdOVwlRbW — Noticias ONU (@NoticiasONU) February 24, 2025

The resolution mentions a "conflict between Ukraine and the Russian Federation," and "encourages a speedy end to the conflict" and "urges a lasting peace."

For her part, U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea, noted that the resolution is a "landmark agreement."

"We call on all other UN member states to join the United States in pushing for a durable peace that will bring stability to Europe and deter further aggression," the official said.