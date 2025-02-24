Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni publicly defends Vance for his statements at the Munich Security Conference

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 23 de febrero, 2025

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni defended Vice President JD Vance for his speech at the Security Conference in Munich, Germany, during her speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). At the event held at the Gaylord Hotel Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Meloni stated via videoconference that one of the reasons she agreed with the Republican leader's words was because Europe's identity had been "sacrificed on the altar of political correctness, bureaucracy and mercantilism."

Similarly, the Italian prime minister explained, "We must tell them [the elites] that we will never be ashamed of who we are.... we assert our identity and work to strengthen it. Without a deeply rooted identity, we cannot become great again." Meloni also explained that those who advocate mass migration to Europe are part of a "dominant propaganda machine" that seeks to control public opinion back home.

"Vance was addressing something deeper"

Speaking about what she called the dangers of "American liberal leftism," the European country's prime minister commented that its discourse and narrative have been adopted by a group of "mainstream media and dominant ruling classes" who have done nothing but adopt the "most reckless theories."

Reaffirming her support for the U.S. vice president, Meloni commented that all Vance did during his speech in Munich was to urge the European political establishment to be absolutely clear about "what we are standing for" before wasting time discussing details about defense and security. Finally, the Italian leader stressed that "Vance was addressing something deeper" and emphasized that "democracy, freedom of expression and identity are the cornerstones of any alliance in the West."