Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visits Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 4 de enero, 2025

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni went to Mar-a-Lago on Saturday to visit President-elect Donald Trump for an informal meeting that was requested by the Italian leader, according to various reports.

While no official agenda or concrete details about the meeting have yet been released, sources familiar with the matter suggest that the main topics to be addressed between the two leaders would include the incoming Trump administration's relationship with NATO, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the case of Cecilia Sala, a prominent Italian journalist detained in Iran.

🇮🇹 Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives at Mar-a-Lago to meet President-elect Donald Trump, who was joined by his Secretary of State nominee, Republican Senator Marco Rubio. pic.twitter.com/grpU4nIcWe — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) January 5, 2025

Sala's arrest came just days after Italy arrested, at the request of the United States, an Iranian suspected of providing drone components to Iran's Revolutionary Guard, according to New York Times reporting, which further stated that Meloni "aggressively" requested the meeting with Trump.

The informal meeting between Trump and Meloni confirms that the president-elect and the conservative leader are on the same wavelength. She also maintains a good relationship with Elon Musk and Argentine President Javier Milei, both Trump allies.

In fact, after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Argentine President Javier Milei, Meloni is the third conservative world leader to visit Trump at Mar-a-Lago following his victory in November.

The Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, also visited Mar-a-Lago becoming the first Group of Seven leader to visit Trump in Florida since the election.

However, Trudeau's trip occurred under very different circumstances, after Trump made a threat to impose tariffs on Canada.

The good relationship between Trump and Meloni is viewed favorably in Europe, where the Italian leader is expected to take center stage and help reduce tensions between some European leaders and the president-elect, who has repeatedly said he is open to reducing U.S. support for some NATO countries.

During the meeting, Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, was also seen speaking with Meloni.