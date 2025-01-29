From Israel to Ukraine: United States transfers dozens of Patriot missiles to reinforce Kiev's defense

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 28 de enero, 2025

This week, the U.S. military transported about 90 Patriot air defense interceptors from its warehouses in Israel to Poland to supply them to Ukraine. This operation represents the largest transfer of weaponry from Israel to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in 2022.

As told to Axios by three sources familiar with the operation, the interceptors were transported on U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft, which took off from a base in southern Israel and landed in Rzeszów in eastern Poland, a key point for the distribution of weaponry to Ukraine. Other equipment, such as radars and auxiliary systems, will first be sent to the United States for refurbishment before possible transfer to Kiev.

Israel's decommissioning of the Patriot system

In April 2023, the Israeli Air Force officially deactivated its Patriot air defense system, more than three decades after receiving it during the Gulf War. The Patriot batteries fell into disuse as more advanced systems, such as the Iron Dome and David's Sling, were developed. They were intended mainly for training or storage.

Meanwhile, sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine has become a strategic priority for the Pentagon, as these systems are critical to defend critical infrastructure from Russian attacks.

The Patriot Patriot air defense interceptors are missiles designed to detect, track and destroy airborne threats, such as enemy ballistic missiles, aircraft and drones. They are part of the MIM-104 Patriot air defense system, developed by the United States and used by several allied countries.

The agreement and the delays due to fear of Russian reprisals

Following the announcement of the dismantling of the Patriot system in Israel, Ukrainian officials proposed that the United States and Israel return the interceptors to Washington for refurbishment and subsequent shipment to Kiev. However, the process dragged on for months due to reservations from Israel, which feared retaliation from Russia, such as the possible supply of advanced weaponry to Iran.

According to a Ukrainian official, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed the decision by not answering calls on the issue for weeks. He finally approved the transfer of the interceptors in late September.

The delay would also have been linked to another diplomatic negotiation. Netanyahu was trying to obtain permission from Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky for ultra-Orthodox Israelis to make their annual pilgrimage to Uman, a holy site in Ukraine. According to Ukrainian sources, Zelensky refused to discuss the matter until Israel approved the Patriots' dispatch.

However, a spokesman for Netanyahu rejected any link between the two issues and assured that the prime minister never opposed the return of the system to the United States.

Caution with Russia

A senior Israeli official claimed that his country notified Moscow in advance about the transfer, insisting that Israel was only returning the system to the United States and not sending weapons directly to Ukraine. He argued that the move was similar to one taken two years ago when Washington transferred artillery shells from Israel to Ukraine.

Talks between Zelensky and Netanyahu

Zelensky and Netanyahu recently discussed various issues, including the situation in Gaza and cooperation with the United States. Zelensky stated on social media that the two agreed to maintain "close contact" in the near future.