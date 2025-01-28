Trump invites Netanyahu to the White House

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 28 de enero, 2025

Benjamin Netanyahu will be the first foreign leader to come to the White House to meet with the new president of the United States. Israel's prime minister received an invitation from Donald Trump to sit in the Oval Office to discuss the situation of the Middle East conflict.

"US President Donald Trump has invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a meeting in the White House on Tuesday, 4 February 2025. Prime Minister Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to be invited to the White House during US President Trump's second term," the Israeli President's Office reported on social media.

During the meeting, Trump and Netanyahu will discuss the ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israelis held hostage by the Hamas terrorist group.

Second Trump-Netanyahu meeting in half a year

This information comes just hours after the Trump Administration strongly endorsed the Israeli government's decision to break all contact with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and order them to vacate their Jerusalem offices by January 30.

It will be the second time the two have met - that is publicly known - in half a year. Four months before Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the election, the now-president and Netanyahu met at Mar-a-Lago (Florida) where they discussed, among other things, the possibility of the Middle East conflict escalating at that time.

After winning the November 2024 elections, Netanyahu congratulated Trump on his resounding win, showing his closeness to the now president. "Congratulations, President Trump! Sara and I send our warm congratulations to you, Melania and the American people on the occasion of your second inauguration as president of the United States. Your first term as president was filled with groundbreaking moments in the history of the great alliance between our two countries," the Israeli prime minister said.