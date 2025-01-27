Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 26 de enero, 2025

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended until next Tuesday, February 18. The White House confirmed this through a statement, in which they also informed that both countries will advance in their negotiations for the return of Lebanese prisoners captured on October 7, 2023.

"The arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18, 2025. The Government of Lebanon, the Government of Israel, and the Government of the United States will also begin negotiations for the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023," the Trump administration said in the statement.

According to Axios, the extension was necessary because Israel had not yet withdrawn all of its troops from southern Lebanon within the initial 60-day period.

The White House handled negotiations to extend the ceasefire. Brian Hughes, spokesman for the National Security Council, brought forward last Friday the Trump administration's commitment to "ensuring Israeli citizens can safely return to their homes in northern Israel, while also supporting President Aoun and the new Lebanese government."

After two years of presidential vacuum, the Lebanese Parliament elected Joseph Aoun as the new president in early January. The Lebanese Parliament, composed of 128 lawmakers, elected Joseph Aoun (60), the former army chief, on Thursday. He was the candidate favored by the United States and Saudi Arabia.