On Thursday, the Lebanese Parliament, composed of 128 lawmakers, elected Army Chief Joseph Aoun, 60, as the country's president, ending a presidential vacuum that lasted over two years.

The election, in which the Army chief competed against five other candidates, followed the resignation of former President Michel Aoun in October 2022.

Estimates indicated that Joseph Aoun, who has served as Army chief since 2017 and was considered the favored candidate of the United States and Saudi Arabia, would emerge as the winner in the first round of the secret-ballot election. However, he fell short of the required majority of 86 votes, securing only 71. As a result, a second round was held, in which he ultimately won with 99 votes.

Only a simple majority was required in this round, but the implication of his victory is that lawmakers will need to amend the constitution to allow him to serve as both president and army chief simultaneously, as indicated by the Israeli newspaper Ynet.

The United States, France and Saudi Arabia had pressured Nabih Berri, speaker of parliament, to speed up the election in order to proceed with the appointment of a new president.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Najib Mikati and members of his cabinet are considered interim.

Initially, the terrorist group and political party Hezbollah, which holds 15 seats in Parliament, opposed Aoun's election and supported Suleiman Frangieh, leader of a small Christian party with close ties to ousted Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, according to the Associated Press. However, Frangieh ultimately withdrew his candidacy and endorsed Aoun.

Good news for Israel?



Aoun's election comes nearly a month and a half after Israel and Hezbollah reached a ceasefire following more than a year of fighting, which began on October 8, 2023, one day after the October 7 massacre. The Lebanese terrorist group launched the attack on Israel to support Hamas in its war against Israel in the Gaza Strip.

As reported by Ynet, Israel sent a message to political circles in Beirut expressing its readiness to "support" Aoun's candidacy and suggested that security cooperation agreements could be pursued.

Gideon Sa'ar, Israel's foreign minister, said, "I congratulate Lebanon upon the election of a new President, following a lengthy political crisis. I hope that this choice will contribute towards stability, a better future for Lebanon and its people and to good neighborly relations."

The election of Aoun, a Maronite Christian who has previously met with Israeli representatives, is celebrated in Israel, though he does not acknowledge this publicly. Jerusalem believes that, as president, the army chief will have a stronger chance of uniting Lebanese forces to ensure Lebanon upholds its commitments to keep terrorists away from the border with Israeli territory and prevent attacks on the Jewish state.