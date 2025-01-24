A woman looks at the portraits of five Israeli female hostages placed in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel. Jack Guez / AFP .

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 24 de enero, 2025

Israel officially announced on Friday that it had accepted the list of hostages that Hamas plans to release next Saturday, while noting that it violates the recently enacted ceasefire agreement.

Initially, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, which issued the announcement, said that the list, sent by the Palestinian terror group through mediators, differed from Israel's expectations. However, after hours of deliberation, it ultimately decided not to complicate the agreement and proceeded to the next stage.

After 477 days in captivity in the Gaza Strip, four more hostages are expected to be released by the terrorist group Saturday, after three Israeli hostages were exchanged last Sunday for 90 terrorists imprisoned in Israel.

After handing over the list with the names of the hostages it plans to release, Hamas declared that it is waiting for Israel to deliver the identities of the "Palestinian prisoners" to be released, among whom there are 120 sentenced to life in prison.

The terrorist organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad is also expected to release hostages this Saturday.

Two hostages demanded by Israel

Israeli media reported that Jerusalem has demanded that one of the released hostages be Arbel Yehud, as the agreement states that civilian women must be released first.

In addition, Israel also sought Hamas to release Shiri Bibas, whose husband Yarden and their two young sons Ariel and Kfir, are also being held by Hamas in Gaza. However, the terrorist group previously claimed that she and her family had been killed, but the Jewish state has not verified that statement.

Israel is also awaiting the release of young women Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Agam Berger, Daniela Gilboa and Karina Ariev.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Arabic-language spokesman earlier stated that Gaza residents will be allowed to return to the north of the strip next Sunday if Hamas complies with the terms of the agreement.