Argentinian President Javier Milei is the winner of the 2025 Genesis Prize, also known as the Jewish Nobel Prize. It is an annual $1 million award that seeks to highlight exceptional individuals for their professional achievements, contribution to humanity and support for the State of Israel.

This was announced by the Genesis Prize Foundation on Tuesday, whose nine judges of the Selection Committee unanimously chose the Argentinian president to receive the award.

In this way, Milei becomes the first head of state to be awarded the Genesis Prize.

The judges decided to give the award to the president of Argentina for his support to Israel and the Jewish people, since during his term of office Milei announced the transfer of the South American country's embassy to Jerusalem, voted to counter anti-Israeli resolutions at the UN and pledged to bring to justice those responsible for the bombings of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires and the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) in 1992 and 1994, respectively.

In addition, Milei recently lifted the ban on publishing information about the death of Alberto Nisman, the prosecutor in charge of the AMIA bombing investigation who had accused then President Cristina Kirchner of trying to cover up for the Iranian perpetrators. Nisman was assassinated in January 2015 in his Buenos Aires apartment, hours before testifying in the Argentine Congress on the case.

"President Milei is a true hero of the Jewish people"



Stan Polovets, founder and president of the Genesis Prize Foundation, expressed, "President Milei is a true hero of the Jewish people." He added: "Unlike leaders of many other countries around the world who either remained quiet, pressured and – in some cases – sanctioned Israel, President Milei has unequivocally supported the Jewish people and their state. This award reflects Israel’s heartfelt appreciation for the President and the people of Argentina. A friend in need is a friend indeed."

Milei: "I have a deep admiration for Israel, its history and its people"



"I am deeply honored to receive the Genesis Prize," said Milei. He added: "Of course, I will not keep the financial award; I will donate it to the causes of freedom and the fight against antisemitism, both in Argentina and in the world."

"I have a deep admiration for Israel, its history and its people. The Jewish people have demonstrated, throughout their history, that resilience and the defense of freedom are essential to overcome any challenge. This spirit is a pillar of the relationship between Argentina and Israel, and I will work to further strengthen our ties," concluded the Argentinian president.

Milei will travel to Israel in March to attend the ceremony where he will receive the award.

Other recipients of the Genesis Prize



Previous recipients include Michael Bloomberg, Michael Douglas, Itzhak Perlman, Indian-British sculptor Anish Kapoor, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Natalie Portman, Robert Kraft, Israeli activist and politician Natan Sharansky, Steven Spielberg, British Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, Albert Bourla and Barbra Streisand.