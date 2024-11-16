Milei's courageous decision to expose the UN

16 de noviembre, 2024

A great deal of controversy has been generated after Argentina was the only country in the United Nations to vote against a resolution of the UN General Assembly calling for an intensification of efforts to prevent and eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls.

The Argentine delegation to the UN justified its vote by arguing, among other things, that "the women's agenda should not be invoked for any other purpose than the protection of women." It added that "it was a document that invoked the women's agenda to limit freedom of expression, with open and indefinite turns that allowed prior censorship even for women themselves."

Beyond the explanations provided by the delegation of the South American country, the most relevant aspect of the matter is the message of rebellion that the government of Javier Milei wanted to give to the UN, whose vote angered, as expected, the opposition in Argentina, but also the PRO, a party that usually accompanies the decisions of La Libertad Avanza, the political force of the Argentine president, and which is even part of the governing coalition.

Many pointed out, by way of criticism, that Argentina voted against this resolution, when even countries known for not respecting women's rights, such as Iran, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia, among others, were absent, abstained, or voted in favor.

However, with their criticisms, perhaps without realizing it, they have given the Argentine libertarian president the reason, since the fact that the authorities of these countries do not vote against these resolutions -which pretend to have a noble objective - shows, once again, the enormous hypocrisy and the lack of moral authority of the UN, where the worst tyrannies of the world dare to give classes on ethics and human rights.

Milei already said it last September at the United Nations headquarters in New York, where he argued that at the UN they claim to defend human rights, but "they have let bloody dictatorships like Cuba and Venezuela into the Human Rights Council."

Milei destroza a la ONU: “Dicen defender los derechos humanos, pero meten en su consejo a dictaduras sangrientas como Cuba y Venezuela. ¡Y permiten que países que castigan a mujeres por mostrar su piel entren al Comité de Eliminación de la Discriminación!… pic.twitter.com/IaVG1DjRvz — UHN PLUS - Última Hora Noticias (@UHN_Plus) September 24, 2024

He also added that the UN claims to defend women's rights, but "allows entry to the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination for Women to countries that punish their women for showing skin."

To suggest that Milei's goal is to oppress women by this vote is either cynical or ignorant.

The fact that the Argentine government voted against this resolution, even when the United States and Israel are doing so, countries which the Argentine Government has decided to position itself next to geopolitically, is a valiant step in the right direction and is intended to expose the UN; and Argentina can lead in this noble mission.

The UN, an organization that favors terrorism and authoritarianism



Nothing can be expected from an organization that also sides with terrorism, with a secretary general who even justified the October 7 massacre by saying that the rapes, kidnappings, murders of entire families and beheadings of babies, perpetrated by bloodthirsty terrorists with genocidal intentions, did not occur "in a vacuum," and where endless resolutions are usually reached against Israel's defense actions but little and nothing is done against the atrocities committed by various Islamist and savage socialist regimes that do not respect the most basic rights of individuals.

The UN is a bureaucratic organization where huge amounts of resources are squandered, tyrants and cowardly charlatans rule, terrorism and authoritarianism are rewarded and common sense and survival instinct are punished. It is not a useless organization, but one of the worst cancers in the world.

The UN should cease to exist for the sake of the free world. But as long as it exists, it is good that at least there are world leaders who show their true colors. Which is precisely what Milei did.

This is not the first time that Argentina has 'rebelled' against the UN



Just two days earlier, Argentina starred in a similar situation: it was the only country against a resolution entitled Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Minister Plenipotentiary Andrea Repetti explained on that occasion that "the document subject to the vote does not sufficiently guarantee access to human rights for indigenous peoples without discrimination."

She also criticized the "ambiguous and broad terminology" of the text and warned that "the affirmation of the promotion of ancestral practices can lead to the validation of traditions that could be at odds with the fundamental rights of women and girls, or the right to health and access to scientific progress."