Puerto Rico's governor asks Trump to intervene in the face of Maduro's military invasion threats

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 13 de enero, 2025

Puerto Rico Governor Jenniffer González urged Donald Trump to intervene to rein in Nicolás Maduro's "narco-regime" in the face of growing threats from the Venezuelan dictator. The situation escalated when Maduro suggested a possible military invasion of Puerto Rico. This statement set off alarms on the island and was interpreted as a direct threat to U.S. sovereignty.

Gonzalez reacts to Maduro's threats

In her message, Gonzalez expressed her deep indignation and concern, calling Maduro a "petty, murderous thug." Through her X account, the governor demanded a firm response from the U.S. president, who will take office on January 20. "Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro called for an invasion of Puerto Rico, an open threat to the United States and our national security," González wrote, assuring that she had already sent a letter to the president-elect requesting immediate action to make it clear to Maduro's "narco-regime" that the United States will not bow to such threats.

Maduro directly threatens Puerto Rico

In recent statements, Maduro explicitly threatened military intervention in Puerto Rico, suggesting that the island could be "liberated" by Venezuelan troops backed by Brazilian support. "Just as in the north they have an agenda of colonization, we have an agenda of liberation, and the agenda was written for us by Simon Bolivar. The freedom of Puerto Rico is pending and we will achieve it, with the troops of Brazil." Maduro stated, which increased the tension with Washington.

Gonzalez supports Edmundo Gonzalez and condemns Maduro

In this context, the governor of Puerto Rico also declared herself in favor of Edmundo González, recognizing him as the legitimate president of Venezuela and lamenting the situation of the Venezuelan people, who, according to her, live under the yoke of a dictatorial regime.

Context of the escalation of tension

The tension escalation began last Thursday when Chavista authorities temporarily detained opposition leader María Corina Machado. This action led Donald Trump to publicly recognize Edmundo González as the true winner of the July 28 Venezuelan presidential elections. Trump's decision came after Maduro, already accused of electoral fraud and human rights violations, stepped up his rhetoric against opponents and foreign countries, including the United States.