9 de enero, 2025

Giorgia Meloni defended Elon Musk after European leaders criticized him for allegedly "intervening" in other countries' politics. At a press conference Thursday, the prime minister of Italy argued that the owner of X is just using his freedom of speech and took aim at George Soros.

Olaf Scholz of Germany, Emmanuel Macron of France and Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom directly or indirectly criticized Musk for his social media activity favoring particular candidates or parties. He was also criticized by Jonas Gahr, prime minister of Norway, as well as by the government of Spain.

Unlike her European counterparts, Meloni defended Musk by explaining that he does not interfere by supporting foreign candidates with money.

"The problem is when wealthy people use their resources to finance parties, associations and political exponents around the world to influence political decisions in nation states. (...) That is not what Musk is doing. Elon Musk financed an election campaign in his country, of his candidate, in a system in which, by the way, I would like to point out that this is quite common," the Italian prime minister said.

She then charged against Soros, who was recently honored by President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian distinction in the United States.

"But I am not aware that Elon Musk has funded political parties, associations or exponents around the world. This, for example, is what George Soros does. And yes, I consider it a dangerous interference in the affairs of nation states and their sovereignty," Meloni continued.

In turn, she highlighted Musk as a "genius" and wondered if, in fact. European leaders criticize him because he does not share their ideology. "Is the problem that Elon Musk is influential and rich or that he is not a leftist?" she concluded.