Universities are selling out to Qatar, and selling off their integrity

14 de mayo, 2025

If you ever doubted that universities care more about money than principles, look no further than their willingness to accept donations from Qatar.

For those unaware, Qatar is a hereditary autocracy that bans political parties, criminalizes dissent, censors the press and has a long record of human-rights abuses, including labor exploitation and human trafficking. Its state-run media network, Al Jazeera, is the principal media source of anti-Israel propaganda in the Middle East. Qatar has also long funded and hosted terrorist groups that are sworn enemies of the West, including the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, Al-Qaeda, the Taliban and ISIS.

“Qatar’s ideological alignment directly contradicts the values of Western nations that recognize these groups as terrorist organizations,” observed Michael Milshtein of the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies. Yet that has not stopped American universities from cozying up to Qatar for cash.

Doha has poured nearly $6 billion into American universities since 1981, making it the largest Arab donor in U.S. higher education. In just one year, between 2023 and 2024, it donated $527 million. Much of this money is funneled through the Qatar Foundation, chaired by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, mother of the current emir and wife of the former one. In the words of its founders, the foundation exists to “realize their ambitions for the future of Qatar.”

“Qatar’s goal is not to promote antisemitic or pro-Palestinian messages,” Gulf expert Ariel Admoni says, “but antisemitism and pro-Palestinian sentiments are byproducts of policies convenient for them.”

He added that “in Western countries, particularly within educated circles, the pro-Palestinian struggle is perceived as a ‘convenient’ cause. Consequently, from the Qatari perspective, this portrayal positions them favorably on what they consider to be the right side of public opinion, especially among the youth.”

Qatar has made 1,143 donations to 63 American universities. In the U.S. Department of Education (DoE) database, only 101—just 9%—disclose what the money was used for.

Cornell University is the biggest beneficiary, receiving more than $2.1 billion. In 2001, it launched the Weill Medical College in Qatar, with the emirate pledging $750 million in 11 years, including undisclosed “fees” to Cornell. According to a 2024 report from the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP), Cornell failed to report $1.4 billion of this funding (out of $3 billion in unreported contributions for campuses in Qatar).

More than $1.2 billion in Qatar funding previously attributed to Northwestern and Georgetown universities was also inexplicably deleted from the February 2024 DoE report.

Qatar also attempts to exert influence through donations to prestigious university centers. It has contributed, for example, to the James A. Baker III Institute for Public Policy at Rice University in Texas, which was also supported at one point by the Al Jazeera Media Network of Qatar. Diplomats can also get an education from Georgetown University in Qatar, initially called the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in Qatar. The Qatar Foundation collaborated with the Institute for Global Law and Policy at Harvard Law School to establish a graduate law school at Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Doha. Harvard received a $1 million donation from Qatar in 2024, but no further details were provided.

Academic freedom suffers when oppressive regimes control the purse strings. Northwestern’s campus in Doha censored a Lebanese band with a gay lead singer. A professor was reportedly dismissed for expressing pro-Israel views. These are not isolated incidents; they are symptoms of a deeper rot. Money from autocratic regimes inevitably comes with strings, spoken or unspoken. When universities accept these funds, they assume those strings.

In a rare act of financial sacrifice, Texas A&M announced that it would close its program in Qatar after 21 years, just three years after renewing a 10-year contract. To that point, the DoE recorded seven contributions worth almost $105 million. According to The Washington Post, the previous contract was worth more than $750 million, so the decision was costly. The public reason given was regional instability and changing institutional priorities; however, some believed it was related to a report by ISGAP raising concerns about Qatari access to nuclear-energy research. The university claimed this was misinformation and had no bearing on the decision to leave Qatar.

The Department of Education under the first Trump administration warned that Qatar, along with China, Russia and Saudi Arabia, was “targeting their investments to project soft power, steal sensitive and proprietary research, and spread propaganda.” The hope was that the administration would take measures to prevent universities from taking Qatari cash, or at least demand transparency and accountability.

But what chance is there of that now that we know Trump is prepared to accept a $400 million airplane from the emirate that is seen by many as a bribe?

American universities are supposed to stand for truth, freedom and critical inquiry. Many, however, are willing to trade those values for petrodollars from a regime that criminalizes dissent, bankrolls terror and censors scholars. It’s not just a betrayal of academic integrity. It’s a betrayal of the very ideals that higher education is meant to uphold.

© JNS