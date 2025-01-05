Milei will force the dismissal of three public workers for each new government contract

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 4 de enero, 2025

The entry into force of decree 1148/2024 as of Jan. 2 will force the dismissal of three public workers for every new hire that the state undertakes in Argentina. In addition, any attempt to expand the staff of a department will be subject to the prior approval of the Ministry of Deregulation. In parallel, the Argentine executive has begun a series of controls and "suitability" tests on public sector personnel.

The new rule, designed to continue cuts to the public sector advocated by Javier Milei, obliges each ministry or agency that intends to expand its team to dispense with three workers previously for each new hire. To guarantee compliance, it is established that the Ministry of Deregulation and Transformation of the State, headed by Federico Sturzenegger, must give final approval.

The management will have to be carried out through a new program which is integrated in the Secretariat of State Transformation and Public Function of Sturzenegger's own ministry, headed by Maximiliano Matías Fariña.

Thousands of civil servants subject to suitability tests

At the same time, Milei's government began to pass a series of internal tests and controls on public officials and employees to ensure that all people hired by the state comply with the basic competencies to perform the position they hold.

In fact, the checks began in December, with a series of exams for 9,000 civil servants. In the coming weeks, more than 31,000 government employees will be evaluated.

At the moment, according to the latest data from Milei's government, the Argentine administration has gone from having 343,353 people employed in November 2023 to 305,688 workers in October 2024. This represents a reduction of 30,000 employees. The figure will surely be higher once the figures for November and December of last year are made public. In addition, Milei's cuts reduced the number of ministries to eight (there were 18 when he came to power) and dispensed with 33% of the positions.